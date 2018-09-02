Drone Flown Towards Light Aircraft ‘In An Attempt To Cause Collision'

A drone was flown towards a light aircraft in a bid to cause a mid-air collision, a pilot has claimed.

The near-miss happened as the PA31 aircraft was coming in to land at RAF Northolt, west London, on June 11.

The gadget was flown just 20 feet below the plane.

A report by the UK Airprox Board (UKAB), based on the recollection of the PA31 pilot, stated: “He lost sight of it under the nose and looked down at the wing root and identified it as a small white drone of the lightweight hobbyist type, it was about 20 feet below the aircraft as he passed over it.

“He reported that he had no doubt that it was being deliberately flown under the flight path in an attempt to collide with an aircraft.”