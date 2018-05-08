When drones aren’t making our lives hell by crashing into nearby trees, they are actually doing some real good around the world. Over the weekend a video was shared showing New Delhi engineer Milind Raj rescuing a tiny puppy which had become trapped in a deep drain by the side of the road.

The engineer was able to take mock up a rudimentary claw and harness within just six hours and then lift the puppy to safety using his drone. Using his experience in AI and robotics he used his own six-rotor drone as the starting point. From there he built a claw with in-built sensors to help monitor the puppy’s heart-rate and thus make sure the claw wasn’t gripping it too tight. Once he had completed the prototype he was ready to begin the rescue operation. According to Raj the puppy was in a state of shock after falling in and so he was able to loop the harness around it with relative ease.