The UK Must 'Up Its Game' Controlling Criminal Drones, Says Cressida Dick

Cressida Dick says the UK must up its game when controlling criminal drones

The UK must “up its game” when it comes to combating criminal drones, the Met Police Commissioner has said after drone sightings caused 36 hours of chaos at Gatwick Airport.

Around 1,000 flights were cancelled or diverted across three days last week after drones were spotted near the airport’s runways, with as many as 140,000 people’s Christmas travel plans thought to have been disrupted.

“The drone technology is always changing – we have to keep up with that,” Cressida Dick told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, calling it a “difficult” situation.

“I think the whole country and certainly the government will have watched what’s gone on and say we need to up our game here – we need to work even more closely with the private companies, we need to work even more closely with the military,” she said.