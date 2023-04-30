Now Spring Has Arrived, Here’s What You’ll Need To Maximise Drying Your Clothes Outdoors

We hope you love the products we recommend – all of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.
Unless it’s a rainy day, I’m committed to swapping cluttering up my hallway with clothes airers, for letting my washing dry naturally outdoors. Spring is here, and I’m determined to make the most of it!
From rotary airers and washing lines, to handy accessories like collapsible baskets and soft-grip pegs, take a look through this list of helpful laundry products if you’re also keen to start drying your clothes outside.
If you’ve only got a balcony to work with, give this slimline airer a go
Or even just see how you get on with this small one that’ll hang over your railings
Use this chic collapsible basket to take your damp laundry outdoors
Install this bestselling double retractable clothes line on a wall or fence post
And if the line starts to sag, prop it up with this pair of support poles
Ensure that your clothes stay in good condition by using soft-grip pegs
And keep them in a colourful bag that’s easy to hang
If you’re after a rotary airer with a ground spike, this one looks like a winner
Or get a freestanding option if you’re short on lawn space
If you’re using hangers on your clothes line, these clips will keep them stable
You could always try this bestselling wall-mounted rotary airer
Use this clever hanger to neatly dry pairs of socks together
If you’re going camping, try out this suction cup clothes line for drying your delicates
Or even take this portable pop-up airer with you if you’ve got the space