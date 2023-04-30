LifeshoppingHome and Gardenlaundry

Now Spring Has Arrived, Here’s What You’ll Need To Maximise Drying Your Clothes Outdoors

It’s time to say goodbye to the smell of damp, and hello to line-dried laundry.

TBH line-dried laundry is my favourite fragrance
Unless it’s a rainy day, I’m committed to swapping cluttering up my hallway with clothes airers, for letting my washing dry naturally outdoors. Spring is here, and I’m determined to make the most of it!

From rotary airers and washing lines, to handy accessories like collapsible baskets and soft-grip pegs, take a look through this list of helpful laundry products if you’re also keen to start drying your clothes outside.

1
Argos
If you’ve only got a balcony to work with, give this slimline airer a go
Designed with slimline balconies in mind, this brilliant airer is perfect if you’re short on outdoor space. It provides 14m of drying space when fully extended, and can hold up to 15kg of damp clothing.
£20 from Argos
2
Amazon
Or even just see how you get on with this small one that’ll hang over your railings
Although it only gives you 3m of drying space, this over-radiator airer is great for delicates and those small drying jobs. The arms are easily adjustable, and reviewers say it’s worked really well over their balcony railings.
£8.99 (was £12.22) from Amazon
3
John Lewis & Partners
Use this chic collapsible basket to take your damp laundry outdoors
If you’re drying your laundry outside, then you’ll definitely need some kind of basket for transporting your wet clothes. I love the gorgeous sage green colour of this one, and also that it collapses completely flat when not in use.
£14.50 from John Lewis & Partners
4
Argos
Install this bestselling double retractable clothes line on a wall or fence post
Boasting two clothes lines, 30m of drying space, and the ability to hold up to 15kg of laundry, it’s no surprise that this retractable clothes line is such a bestseller amongst shoppers. Plus, it comes with all the necessary fittings and fixtures.
£12 from Argos
5
Amazon
And if the line starts to sag, prop it up with this pair of support poles
Somehow ended up with a sagging line? Keep it propped up with this pair of handy heavy-duty telescopic support poles.
£12.99 from Amazon
6
Amazon
Ensure that your clothes stay in good condition by using soft-grip pegs
Unlike traditional wooden pegs, these soft-grip plastic ones are water and rust resistant, and super gentle on clothes — so you can guarantee no imprint will be left behind.
£7.97 from Amazon
7
Dunelm
And keep them in a colourful bag that’s easy to hang
I love that I can hang this peg bag from my airer or clothes line while I’m hanging out my laundry, and therefore don’t end up having to constantly bed down. Plus, I'm obsessed with its pretty floral design.
£4 from Dunelm
8
Amazon
If you’re after a rotary airer with a ground spike, this one looks like a winner
An absolute classic, you can’t go wrong with a rotary airer when it comes to drying your clothes outside. This one has great reviews, and comes with a ground spike attached.
£48.99 from Amazon
9
Amazon
Or get a freestanding option if you’re short on lawn space
But whether you’re living in a rental, or simply only have a patio to work with, there are loads of other options available if installation isn’t an option. This freestanding airer requires no drilling or fixings, but folds up neatly and compactly when not in use.
£39.99 (was £57.20) from Amazon
10
Amazon
If you’re using hangers on your clothes line, these clips will keep them stable
Even the tiniest gust of wind will have my clothes on hangers flying off the line — so these hooks are essential. You get twenty-four in a pack, and they’re super sturdy.
£7.39 from Amazon
11
Amazon
You could always try this bestselling wall-mounted rotary airer
You’ll barely notice this airer when it’s tucked away against the wall — but when unfolded, it can hold up to two machine loads of laundry. Plus, it even comes with a handy protective cover.
£85.06 (was £148) from Amazon
12
Dunelm
Use this clever hanger to neatly dry pairs of socks together
Swap pegging each sock individually for using this handy pair of hangers instead. They can neatly hold up to eight pairs of socks, and will save some serious space on your clothes line or airer.
£2 from Dunelm
13
Amazon
If you’re going camping, try out this suction cup clothes line for drying your delicates
Ideal for washing delicates like socks, baby clothes, and lightweight tops, this portable clothes line will easily hook around a fence post, railing, or tree trunk, and comes with twelve clothes pegs already attached.
£6.99 from Amazon
14
John Lewis & Partners
Or even take this portable pop-up airer with you if you’ve got the space
This compact and lightweight clothes airer collapses right down when not in use, pops up really easily, and will give you a whopping 14m of drying space to work with.
£77 from John Lewis & Partners
