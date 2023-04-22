LifeshoppingFashionStyle

Amazon Fashion's Section Is Surprisingly Great – Here Are 25 Affordable Buys For Your Spring Wardrobe

Think all things flowy midi dresses, timeless staples, and must-have trending accessories.

If Amazon isn't your go-to shopping destination for your wardrobe, take it from me, it should be.
We all know Amazon is the hub for buying home essentials, cleaning products, and nifty gadgets, but if you haven’t already checked out the Amazon Fashion section, let this be your sign to.

We’ve had a scroll and found some on-trend, closet-worthy pieces with affordable price tags that will get your wardrobe ready for the brighter weather ahead. From flowy midi dresses and summer sandals to the perfect transitional blazer and, of course, must-have accessories to complete the look.

So, why not give everyone else wardrobe envy and have a stress-free shopping day from the comfort of your sofa?

1
Amazon
These staple trousers would be a great piece to invest in if you want to add some smarter clothes to your wardrobe
Available in UK sizes 14-26, these black wide-leg trousers are a wardrobe must-have, especially if you're searching for smarter pieces. Made from a stretchy scuba crepe fabric (which means comfortable too), these high-waisted trousers come with an elasticated waistband and mock buttons, to still keep that smart look.
£31.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
This gorgeous top stole my heart the second I laid eyes on it
If you love your basics but want to add some pattern to your clothing rails, you might want to add this lightweight long-sleeved top to your basket. Arriving in a minimalist cream shade, this flattering top boasts a simple yet eye-catching swirl design all over, elevating your normal basics to the next level.
£14.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This highly-rated tote bag has a handy zip making it ideal for keeping your possessions safe whilst on your holidays
Get ready for the beach this summer with this gorgeous hand-woven tote bag. This versatile rattan bag is the only bag you'll be needing this summer, with enough space to keep all your essentials without being too bulky. Its straps also make for enjoyable and lightweight carrying.
£16.49 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This staple co-ord looks like a dream for those 'I don't know what to wear' days
A co-ord is super handy for this time of year as you can just throw the set on and you're ready to step out of the door, and this pleated option does just that. With a long sleeve button-up blouse and casual high-waisted shorts (which have an elastic waistband BTW), this relaxed fit set nails the put-together look. It's available in sizes S-XL and also comes in other colours.
£25.33 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Or opt for this two-piece set which is so versatile that it could be dressed up or down
Speaking of co-ords, this gorgeous linen two-piece set screams summer. Made from a soft and breathable fabric (yes please), just pop this long wide-leg pant and a relaxed-fit buttoned shirt set on with a pair of trainers or some chunky sandals and you're good to go. What's more, you can even wear the two separately to create completely new outfits. Don't like the colour? Don't worry, there are plenty of others to choose from.
£20.69 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Looking for some staple sandals? These chic tie-up pair are from Amazon's coveted The Drop range
From comfortability to an easy-to-pair, versatile style, finding 'the' perfect sandal can be a mission, but let me introduce you to these staples by The Drop, which you'll be wearing year after year. A modern take on the gladiator style, these leather strappy tie-up sandals have endless opportunities to be styled with numerous outfits. They're available in UK shoe sizes 3-11 and also come in other colours, if this tan shade isn't for you.
From £11.68 at Amazon
7
Amazon
These stretch fit mom jeans are practically guaranteed to become a spring wardrobe staple
Jeans are a staple all year round, and starting from just £9.99, this bargain pair need to be snapped up quickly. With sizes from UK 6-24, and two other colour options, these retro mom jeans have a flattering hip and tapered leg, perfect for throwing on every day.
From £9.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Blazers aren't usually cheap, but this expensive-looking one has a rather reasonable price tag
If you haven't seen the recent blazer hype, let us fill you in. Combat that in-between weather with a stylish jacket option such as this lovely structured blazer from The Drop. With nine other colours to choose from and an inclusive size range of XXS-5XL what's not to love?
From £20.85 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Amazon's The Drop collection also includes these gorgeous woven platform sandals
Give your shoe collection an espadrille upgrade with these strappy flatform sandals. With a chunky heel, sleek metal hardware, and an adjustable ankle strap, these effortlessly capture true summer footwear in a shoe.
£32.90 at Amazon
10
Amazon
This quilted bag is an 'add to basket immediately' situation
If you're on the hunt for a go-to shoulder bag, this nylon quilted option offers a unique twist on typical designs. With a secure zipper, a tear-resistant lining, and a plush filling for comfort, this is the perfect understated accessory to complement your outfits this season.
£15.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Got a summer holiday booked? Add this gorgeous twist-front dress to your basket ASAP
For an effortless look, you can't go wrong with a maxi dress. With ultimate styling opportunities, from dressing down with trainers to pairing with your go-to sandals, this gorgeous twist knot dress looks like it has a much higher price tag than it actually does. Its ribbed material also makes it super comfortable to wear as you go about your day.
£15.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Amazon customers rate this staple shirt, that'd be a timeless addition to your wardrobe all year round
Achieve the minimal off-duty look with this highly-rated casual white shirt. Button up with jeans for a classic outfit choice or wear unbuttoned as a lighter jacket option on those humid but breezy days. Available in sizes S-XL and in a black option, snap it up and wear it all summer long.
£22.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
For when the weather warms up, this summer dress with ruffle straps would be perfect
This smocked white midi dress is giving all the holiday feelings with its ruffled shoulder straps and square neck. It's super quick and easy to pull on, which is great for those rushed mornings when you don't have time to debate what outfit you're going to wear. Coming in UK sizes XXS-5XL, and in a bunch of other colours too, add it to your bag to nail summer dressing.
From £16.43 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Bargain hunters, these heeled mules cost just over £20 - run, don't walk
Complete your summer evening outfit with these pretty pink mule heels. Standing out against usual mules, the thick woven toe strap makes it a soft statement shoe - just slip on and you're ready for the night.
From £22.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
This long sleeve top is such a staple and would look great with a pair of jeans
This top speaks for itself as the staple of all wardrobe staples. Made from a comfortably soft and breathable fabric, this long sleeve crew neck is a must-have.There are plenty of different colours to choose from, so stock up.
From £8.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Nail transitional weather by styling this statement faux-leather midi skirt with a cosy knit
Amp up your skirt collection with this edgy wrap silhouette, which arrives in a buttery soft faux leather. Its regular fit is designed to follow the body, to avoid it hanging loose or clingy. It's available in sizes XXS-5XL, and also comes in black if monochrome is more your style.

From £14.18 at Amazon
17
Amazon
This cross-body bag is both practical and stylish for the spring, summer season
From days in the city to trips across the globe, this structured canvas tote bag can accompany you with whatever you're up to. Its soft material makes it super sleek and comfortable to wear, whilst also remaining durable for whatever you need to carry. With individual sections to separate and hold anything from your water bottle and hand cream to your laptop and phone, this bag isn't only fashionable but is also very practical.
£19.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
This ultra-chic flowy dress would be an effortlessly stylish outfit to chuck on during spring
Wear it on its own with a pair of flats or even layer up with a faux leather jacket, whilst we wait for the sun to come out.
From £14.34 at Amazon
19
Amazon
This lightweight jumper is ideal for this in-between weather we've been having
How pretty is this lightweight jumper? This crewneck can be dressed down with jeans or even popped over a dress for an extra layer of warmth during those slightly cooler days and evenings.
From £12.55 at Amazon
20
Amazon
I'd size up a few sizes in this bomber jacket for a slouchy, relaxed fit
Bomber jackets are back and let me tell you, they are perfect for this time of year. When it's too hot to wear a coat but braving no coat is still a tad chilly, this is your answer. It's super lightweight, meaning you can wear it on its own or you can layer a sweater or t-shirt underneath without it becoming bulky. Smart casual dress code? Nailed it.

From £38.29 at Amazon
21
Amazon
The cut-out detail on this midi dress gives a classic closet item a modern twist
A modern twist on a classic black midi dress, this long-sleeve knit sports a small midriff cut-out. Constructed from a stretchy fabric, you can champion elegant fashion and comfort at the same time.
£28.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
This sleeveless version comes in a pastel hue that has me dreaming of sunny days
Ever wanted your favourite tank top in dress form? Well, your wishes have come true with this sleeveless stretchy knit dress. This is set to become the go-to choice for casual fashion days.
£23.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
Get your hands on this pretty bra that looks pricier than its price tag
If your underwear drawer is looking a little bit drab, invest in some upgrades with this pretty wire-free lace bralette. Designed for longtime wear, maximum comfort, and full coverage, you can feel supported (and safe from no spillage) with its U-shaped back and adjustable straps.
£20.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
This chic four piece pyjama set gives you options for whatever the temperature
Level up your pyjama collection as this one set unlocks many different ways to wear it. This four-piece satin set can be mixed and matched to create different pyjama sets, so you can customise them to your preferences or to suit the humidity.
£29.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
My feet are practically crying out for these snuggly slippers RN
If you're a sucker for slippers you'll love these fleecy Sherpa-style clogs. With a roomy toe and hard rubber soles, they're great for wearing around the house and keeping your toes toasty.
£17.99 at Amazon
