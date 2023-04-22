Amazon Fashion's Section Is Surprisingly Great – Here Are 25 Affordable Buys For Your Spring Wardrobe

These staple trousers would be a great piece to invest in if you want to add some smarter clothes to your wardrobe

Available in UK sizes 14-26, these black wide-leg trousers are a wardrobe must-have, especially if you're searching for smarter pieces. Made from a stretchy scuba crepe fabric (which means comfortable too), these high-waisted trousers come with an elasticated waistband and mock buttons, to still keep that smart look.