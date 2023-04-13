Struggling To Adult? These 23 Items Will Help You Fake Having Your S**t Together

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Despite the fact that I’ve been living independently for a good while now, I’ve still not quite mastered the art of being a proper adult. Forever letting far too many dirty plates stack up by the sink, accidentally snoozing my alarm in the mornings, and forgetting to water my plants, I’m always on the hunt for products that might help me seem a little more put together.
From speedy soap-dispensing dish brushes and reusable microfibre flat mops, to bestselling hair styling appliances and sprays that’ll quickly freshen up that blouse you forgot to put through the wash, these are some of my go-to products for fooling everyone into thinking I’m a grown-up...