18 Practical But Adorable Summer Hats To Keep Your Baby Or Toddler Sun-Safe

There is something undeniably cute about a tiny child in a summer hat – and with the weather warming up (finally!) parents everywhere are clamouring to buy them.
No surprise really – hats are super important for keeping little ones sun-safe.
Google searches for baby sun hats and toddler summer hats are massively up (we’re talking a 300% rise) – so we’ve done the hard work for you and found some of the most adorable little head-coverings on the market.
From ridiculously cool toddler bucket hats from Arket to super cute (not to mention, practical) caps with neck protection from Boden, there’s a hat here for every tiny tot.