18 Practical But Adorable Summer Hats To Keep Your Baby Or Toddler Sun-Safe

The sun's out and Google searches for teeny summer hats are soaring.

There is something undeniably cute about a tiny child in a summer hat – and with the weather warming up (finally!) parents everywhere are clamouring to buy them.

No surprise really – hats are super important for keeping little ones sun-safe.

Google searches for baby sun hats and toddler summer hats are massively up (we’re talking a 300% rise) – so we’ve done the hard work for you and found some of the most adorable little head-coverings on the market.

From ridiculously cool toddler bucket hats from Arket to super cute (not to mention, practical) caps with neck protection from Boden, there’s a hat here for every tiny tot.

1
Amazon
Every child needs a dinosaur print hat. That's a fact.
These cute hats with UPF 50+ protection have a wide-brim design to keep little ones' eyes shaded from the sun – the cotton fabric is also super breathable. Choose from four sizes: six months, 12 months, two years and four years old.
£8.99 from Amazon
2
Arket
A bold print hat with ties? Now you're talking.
We love this kids' hat from Arket which comes with the most delightful bold floral print and very handy ties to keep the hat firmly on your kid's head.
£22 from Arket
3
John Lewis
I'm sorry but a strawberry hat? This is too much.
What's not to love about this glorious fruit-themed woven hat?! Comes in three sizes: small, medium and large.
£7.50 from John Lewis
4
Amazon
This adorable polka dot sun hat will go with pretty much any outfit.
The smart design allows you to alter the hat size (perfect for growing heads) and also offers 50+UPF protection.
£16.20 from Amazon
5
Arket
This striped sun hat is so chic we wouldn't mind it for ourselves.
No really, is there an adult version? This comfy hat is made from a soft jersey fabric. The wide brim offers protection from the sun and elastics inside the crown secure a good fit.
£12 from Arket
6
John Lewis
I am obsessed with this ditsy print cap from Boden.
This hat has what pretty much every parent wants in a sun hat – more neck protection, a visor to protect their eyes, and a really cute print. Plus they can wear it in the pool. Top marks, Boden.
£13-£15 from John Lewis (price depends on size)
7
Arket
This denim bucket hat is equal parts stylish and protective.
The hat – which is made from organic cotton, but with a denim look – comes with a chin strap to keep it from falling off your little one's head.
£22 from Arket
8
Amazon
These sun hats feature 50+UPF while also drying very quickly.
This sweet hat, from Jan & Jul, dips down nicely at the back to offer great protection for little necks. It has a fully adjustable drawstring to fit it properly to your little one's head and is made from aqua-dry water-repellent fabric. There are also dozens more colours and patterns.
£16.20 from Amazon
9
John Lewis
Keep their head cool in this adorable lemon print sun hat.
This adorable cotton sun hat comes in a variety of sizes, from 0-3 months right up to 2-4 years. It's got a slightly wider brim to help shade their eyes and neck from the sun.
£12 from John Lewis
10
John Lewis
This navy bucket hat is undeniably cool.
For those after a more understated look (or a hat that goes with everything), this cotton bucket hat from Petit Bateau is just the ticket. Plus the handy ties help to stop little ones from removing it at every opportunity. It's available in sizes 3-6 months up to 2-3 years.
£20 from John Lewis
11
Amazon
How cute are these linen sun hats?
These adjustable baby hats – which come in four sizes – also have a visor and handy neck flap (you know by now I love a neck flap). The hats are breathable and also very lightweight so can be easily stored in handbags and pockets.
£16.99 from Amazon
12
John Lewis
They will look ridiculously cute in this koala sun hat.
Honestly, what's not to love? This blue structured hat has a cute koala face design with ears that poke out of the top. Sizes range from 0-3 months to 12-24 months.
£8 from John Lewis
13
John Lewis
This hat will guarantee them instant cool kid status.
This 100% cotton bucket hat from Hugo Boss fits little ones aged 0-6 months old.
£39 from John Lewis
14
Amazon
We love how practical these flamingo print hats are.
These handy beach hats are quick-drying, super soft and come with a handy neck flap to keep necks sunburn-free. The hat also has a visor and handy ties to keep it from constantly falling off (or being removed which, let's face it, is probably more likely).
£8.99 from Amazon
15
John Lewis
This gorgeous cotton hat is equal parts functional and beautiful.
How nice is this floral print, though? This wider brimmed hat – which comes in a variety of sizes, from 0-3 months right up to 2-4 years – will keep their little heads cool during the warmer months.
£10 from John Lewis
16
John Lewis
Another great option from Boden – this time with a cute crab print.
I honestly can't get enough of these hats – and neither can other parents, it seems, as they keep selling out. Available in sizes 3-6 months up to 3-4 years.
£13-£15 from John Lewis (price depends on size)
17
Arket
Another gorgeous sun hat perfect for protecting little flowers.
This floral number from Arket – made from woven organic cotton – shades the face and ears from the sun and is easy to stow away in a bag when not in use.
£9 from Arket
18
Arket
For older kids and toddlers, this colour block cap is super practical.
For kids who are constantly on-the-go, this regular-fit cotton cap has an adjustable strap at the back to stop it slipping off while they're hurling themselves across the park. It also comes in pink.
£19 from Arket
