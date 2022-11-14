Dua Lipa performing in Sydney earlier this month Don Arnold via Getty Images

Dua Lipa has clarified reports that she’s set to perform in Qatar as part of this year’s World Cup.

The Grammy-winning star had previously been linked with an appearance during the already-controversial football tournament, but insisted in a post on her Instagram story that this was not the case.

“There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar,” Dua began her message.

“I will not be performing, nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.”

The chart-topping singer added that she “will be cheering England on from afar” and “looks forward to visiting Qatar” in the future, but only when “it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup”.

She signed off her message: “One love.”

The fact Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup has been controversial since it was first announced in 2010.

This was namely due to reports that thousands of migrant workers have died in Qatar in the lead-up to the World Cup, and the country’s track record with human rights, including those of LGBTQ+ people.

In recent weeks, a number of high-profile figures have come under fire for accepting roles as part of the World Cup, including former footballers David Beckham and Gary Neville.

Beckham has faced a backlash after accepting a reported £10m to be an ambassador for the host country, with comedian Joe Lycett sharing a video about the matter over the weekend.

Issuing the former England captain with an ultimatum, Joe said he will give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if Beckham pulls out of his World Cup deal – and if he doesn’t, the comic said he will shred the money instead.