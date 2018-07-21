'Duck Boat' Survivor Who Lost Nine Relatives Says Passengers Were Told Not To Wear Life Jackets

A woman who lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake has said that the captain told passengers not to put on life jackets. Tia Coleman, a survivor of the deadliest accident of its kind in nearly two decades, said she lost all of her children in the tragedy, but it is unclear how many that is. She told an Indianapolis television station that she and a nephew were the only survivors among 11 relatives aboard the boat on Table Rock Lake, a popular tourist attraction. A total of 17 people died in the boat accident after the amphibious “duck boat” capsized during a rapidly deteriorating thunderstorm.

Channel 2's @CarlWillisWSB confirms that the 9 family members who died in the duck boat accident were from Indianapolis. Carl talked with another family member who wasn't on the boat. He shared this photo with us. The woman on the far left and the boy on the far right survived. pic.twitter.com/gfcXwPg9YH — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 20, 2018

Her comments came as vigils were held by a grief-stricken community. At one memorial, about 300 people gathered in the car park of Ride the Ducks of Branson and sang Amazing Grace. Mourners at a church sang the same words. Divers found the final four bodies on Friday in Table Rock Lake, near Branson, as investigators were trying to determine what sent the vessel known to its demise. An initial assessment blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength, but it was not clear why the amphibious vehicle even ventured out into the water. Officials have not released the names of the victims, but the sad details emerged throughout the day. Among them were a popular duck boat driver, a father and son visiting from Arkansas, and nine relatives from Indiana, many of them children, who were on the ill-fated boat only because of a mix-up. The risk of heavy weather was apparent hours before the boat left shore. The National Weather Service in Springfield, about 40 miles north of Branson, issued a severe thunderstorm watch for its immediate area on Thursday, saying conditions were ripe for winds of 70mph.

Kansas City Star via Getty Images Mourners gather in the parking lot of the Ride the Ducks offices in Branson, Mo., during a candle light vigil on Friday

It followed up at 6.32pm with a severe thunderstorm warning for three counties that included Branson and the lake. The warning mentioned both locations. The boat went down about 40 minutes later, shortly after 7pm local time. A full investigation was under way, with help from the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board. Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader urged anyone with video or photos of the accident to contact authorities. Suzanne Smagala, of Ripley Entertainment, which owns Ride the Ducks in Branson, said the company was assisting authorities. She said this was the company’s only accident in more than 40 years of operation. Twenty-nine passengers and two crew members were aboard for a pleasure cruise. Seven of the 14 survivors were hurt when the vessel went down. At least two children and two adults were still in hospital on Friday afternoon. The captain survived, authorities said. Among the injured was 14-year-old Loren Smith of Osceola, Arkansas. Her father, 53-year-old retired maths teacher Steve Smith, and her 15-year-old brother, Lance, died in the accident. Loren suffered concussion but survived.

Michael Thomas via Getty Images A group of mourners pause for a moment of prayer at Ride The Ducks Tours on Friday.