Children Among 11 Dead After 'Duck Boat' Capsizes In Missouri

Children are among 11 people who drowned after an amphibious “duck boat” capsized and sank in stormy weather on a lake in the US on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to calls for help as the situation unfolded near Branson, Missouri, at around 7pm local time (0000 GMT).

The vessel was carrying 31 people on Table Rock Lake, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said. Seven people have been taken to hospital, with two in critical condition.