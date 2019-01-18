Duke of Edinburgh Privately Contacted And ‘Exchanged Well-Wishes’ With Women Injured In Car Accident

The Duke of Edinburgh has exchanged “well-wishes” with the two women injured in the dramatic car crash that saw his Land Rover roll across a busy A-road.

Philip contacted the driver and passenger privately following the accident on Thursday, and Buckingham Palace said the duke underwent another medical examination, this time at hospital, as a precaution following doctor’s advice.

The Queen’s consort was found to have “no injuries of concern” after his check-up on Friday morning. He was first examined soon after the accident by a doctor at Sandringham who gave a similar verdict.

The duke was lucky to walk away unscathed following the crash when the Land Rover Freelander he was driving rolled following a collision with a Kia, close to the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

Despite being aged 97 and having had a hip replacement operation last year, Philip appears to have no lasting problems following the crash.