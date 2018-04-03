Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has been admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London ahead of a planned hip operation due to take place on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

It comes after the 96-year-old last week pulled out of the traditional Maundy service with the Queen because of a problem with his hip.

The most common type of hip operation is a replacement, which is deemed to be major surgery by doctors, and only considered after other remedies for joint pain have been explored, according to the NHS.

The procedure can be performed under either general anaesthetic, which carries its own risks, or an epidural, where the lower part of the body is numbed.

Philip retired from public engagements in August last year and is known for his active, healthy lifestyle, despite suffering from a number of health problems in recent years.

The Duke spent five days in hospital after being taken ill following the pageant along the River Thames in 2012. And he spent Christmas 2011 in hospital being treated for a blocked coronary artery.