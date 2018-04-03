Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has been admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London ahead of a planned hip operation due to take place on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
It comes after the 96-year-old last week pulled out of the traditional Maundy service with the Queen because of a problem with his hip.
The most common type of hip operation is a replacement, which is deemed to be major surgery by doctors, and only considered after other remedies for joint pain have been explored, according to the NHS.
The procedure can be performed under either general anaesthetic, which carries its own risks, or an epidural, where the lower part of the body is numbed.
Philip retired from public engagements in August last year and is known for his active, healthy lifestyle, despite suffering from a number of health problems in recent years.
The Duke spent five days in hospital after being taken ill following the pageant along the River Thames in 2012. And he spent Christmas 2011 in hospital being treated for a blocked coronary artery.
Previously most of Philip’s ailments and injuries have been sports-related.
He suffers arthritis in his right wrist from playing polo and tried to dull the pain with Butazolodin, a drug more usually given to lame horses and recommended by his head groom. It was reported he later stopped taking it because of the side effects.
In 1961, he broke a bone in his left ankle in a collision on the polo field and in 1963, again playing polo, he suffered a gash to his left arm which needed three stitches.
The Duke was X-rayed in 1964 after a fall from his polo pony when he pulled a ligament in his left shoulder.
Royals’ favourite hospital recently rapped over patient safety
The King Edward VII Hospital in London describes itself as the capital’s “foremost private hospital”, but was recently ordered to improve patient safety after a series of deaths.
Opened in 1899, the Marylebone institution is favoured among senior royals, with Philip, the Queen, Prince Charles and the Queen Mother among past patients.
In 2003, the Queen had surgery at King Edward VII for a torn cartilage in her right knee and lesions in her face.
The Queen Mother had a fishbone removed from her throat there in 1982 and later two hip operations in the 1990s.
Philip’s last reported stay came in 2012 after suffering the effects of standing for hours in cold, damp rain during the Diamond Jubilee pageant.
The Duchess of Cambridge stayed at the hospital for three nights the same year for treatment with hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness, while pregnant with Prince George.
But a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission reported a “backlog” of 671 incomplete investigations into patient incidents and no medical records of outpatients.
The hospital was rated as “requires improvement” by inspectors last year, according to the London Evening Standard.
In the year to September 2017, 181 clinical incidents were reported, including four that resulted in death.
Surgery at the hospital, which treats about 4,000 patients a year, was described by officials as requiring “improvement”.
King Edward VII Hospital said at the time of the report that it “places the delivery of the highest standards of medical and nursing care to patients as our priority.”
With reporting from Sara C Nelson.