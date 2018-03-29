Prince Philip Pulls Out Of Maundy Service Due To Hip Problem

The Duke of Edinburgh has pulled out of a Maundy service with the Queen because of a problem with his hip, it is understood.

Buckingham Palace would not comment on the health of the 96-year-old, who was named in the order of service for the event staged at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

A palace spokeswoman said: “The order of service was printed some weeks ago when it was hoped the Duke would be able to take part. His Royal Highness has since decided not to attend.”