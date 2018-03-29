Prince Philip Pulls Out Of Maundy Service Due To Hip Problem

The Duke of Edinburgh has pulled out of a Maundy service with the Queen because of a problem with his hip, it is understood.
Buckingham Palace would not comment on the health of the 96-year-old, who was named in the order of service for the event staged at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
A palace spokeswoman said: “The order of service was printed some weeks ago when it was hoped the Duke would be able to take part. His Royal Highness has since decided not to attend.”
Each year the Queen visits a different cathedral to hand out Maundy Money during services for Maundy Thursday, the day before Good Friday. The number of recipients reflects the monarch’s age - 91.
The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public engagements in August last year.
Prince Philip is known for his active, healthy lifestyle but has suffered from a number of health problems in recent years.
He spent five days in hospital after being taken ill following the pageant along the River Thames in 2012. And he spent Christmas 2011 in hospital being treated for a blocked coronary artery.
Previously most of Philip’s ailments and injuries have been sports-related.
He suffers arthritis in his right wrist from playing polo and tried to dull the pain with Butazolodin, a drug more usually given to lame horses and recommended by his head groom. It was reported he later stopped taking it because of the side effects.
In 1961, he broke a bone in his left ankle in a collision on the polo field and in 1963, again playing polo, he suffered a gash to his left arm which needed three stitches.
The Duke was X-rayed in 1964 after a fall from his polo pony when he pulled a ligament in his left shoulder.