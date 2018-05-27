DUP Tells Westminster Not To Liberalise Abortion Law In Northern Ireland

The leader of the DUP has told Westminster politicians not to try and liberalise abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

Theresa May came under pressure from senior Tories on Sunday - including members of the Cabinet - to hold a vote parliament to change the strict rules.

Abortions are currently only legal in Northern Ireland if the life or mental health of the mother is at risk.

The absence of a devolved administration in Stormont has led to calls from MPs to take direct action.

But Arlene Forster, the leader of the DUP, said the referendum result in the Republic of Ireland should have “no impact upon the law in Northern Ireland”.

“The legislation governing abortion is a devolved matter and it is for the Northern Ireland Assembly to debate and decide such issues,” she said.

“Some of those who wish to circumvent the assembly’s role may be doing so simply to avoid its decision.”

She added: “The DUP is a pro-life party and we will continue to articulate our position. It is an extremely sensitive issue and not one that should have people taking to the streets in celebration.”