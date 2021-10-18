What Asthmatics Need To Know About The New NHS 'Wonder Drug'

Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography via Getty Images

A new “wonder drug” injection for uncontrolled asthma has been approved for use on the NHS.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has recommended dupilumab for some patients whose asthma does not respond to conventional treatments. Here’s what we know about the newly-approved treatment.

Advertisement

How does dupilumab work?

Dupilumab is administered via an injection and limits the overreaction of the immune system by blocking two key sources of inflammation on the lungs.

Advertisement

In clinical trials, dupilumab has been shown to reduce the frequency of asthma attacks and the use of emergency steroid tablets by almost half when combined with standard inhalers.

Who can access the drug?

Advertisement

The criteria for accessing the drug is quite strict and includes only patients who have severe asthma with type 2 inflammation (a defined pattern of immune response), who meet an inflammation threshold, have had at least four severe asthma attacks in the last year and are ineligible for other biological treatments.

Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation Partnership welcomed the news, saying it would transform the lives of some patients. According to the charity, 200,000 people in the UK often battle with regular asthma attacks and emergency trips to hospital.

However, the charity said current guidelines from Nice “are not clear” about when to refer people with severe asthma which means those most at risk are not being referred for treatments.

“While Nice’s decision to recommend dupilumab is cause for celebration, the sad fact is that four in five people with suspected severe asthma are not being referred to specialists for the treatments that could transform, and even save, their lives,” Dr Samantha Walker, director of research and innovation at Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, said.

Advertisement

“Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation is calling for Nice to develop new, clear guidelines so healthcare professionals are confident about when to refer patients with possible severe asthma to get the specialist care they so desperately need.”

What’s next?

If you think you may be eligible for dupilumab, speak to your GP.