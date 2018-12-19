Travelling back home for Christmas is brilliant, not only because you’re with loved ones and have a fridge-full of food but also because everyone has to get a bit creative about sleeping arrangements – from twin beds for married couples to makeshift camps in utility rooms and hideous bedding from 30 years ago.
In recent years, people have been sharing snaps of their festive set-ups on Twitter with writer and journalist Rhodri Marsden (@Rhodri) using the rather brilliant hashtag #DuvetKnowItsChristmas. And this year, these pictures are supporting a very worthy cause.
Not everyone has a home at Christmas, which is why Rhodri is campaigning for people to donate to the charity Shelter when they share their annual bedroom snaps.
In a video shared by Twitter, Rhodri reads out an adapted version of ‘The Night Before Christmas’, where he comments on the hilarious range of photos sent in to him so far. Click here to view the video.
At the end, the video asks people to donate to Shelter to help the homeless when they share their snaps this year.
Rhodri took to Twitter to confirm he’ll still be sharing people’s sleeping arrangements on Christmas Eve, as is tradition: “But in addition, I’ve donned a Christmas jumper and rewritten a much-loved poem. All for @Shelter.”
Greg Beales, campaigns director at Shelter, said: “It’s totally shocking that 320,000 people in Britain have been swept aside by the housing crisis and now have no place to call home.
“We desperately need action now – to change tomorrow for the hundreds of thousands whose lives will be blighted by homelessness this winter. That’s why we are so pleased to partner with Twitter who will get the message out there that now is the time to act.”
For those who are new to the annual tradition, here are some #DuvetKnowItsChristmas entries from previous years, to give you a flavour of what to expect.