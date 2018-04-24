Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Introduces Baby Girl With Heartfelt Tribute To Strong Women And Mothers

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson welcomed his third daughter into the world and expressed his admiration and gratitude for mothers and women. The 45-year-old actor, who is dad to two-year-old Jasmine with his partner Lauren Hashian and 16-year-old Simone from a former relationship, welcomed baby Tiana and shared an adorable skin-to-skin photo. “Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” he wrote on Instagram. “Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for Lauren and all mamas and women out there.”

Johnson went on to give advice to the “wise gentlemen” who may soon become dads on what to do when their wife goes into labour. “It’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can,” he wrote. “Holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. “It’s a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless.” He finished off with a message to his newborn daughter, writing that he will love, protect and guide her through the rest of his life. “Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear,” he added. Among the messages of congratulations on the Instagram post, many fans praised The Rock for his heartwarming words about raising women.

“This is wonderful - the news of your little one, but also how you speak about raising strong women,” one person commented. “More men should read and appreciate this.” Another commented: “Thank you for understanding the importance of raising women who are strong and independent. Your girls are lucky to have you.” The father-of-three has recently opened up about his experience of depression, urging other people who feel the same to open up about how they feel. “I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly,” the actor told the Express. “We all go [through] the sludge/shit and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realise but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone.”