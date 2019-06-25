The Department for Work and Pensions is facing backlash after a Universal Credit claimant appeared to be left with a paltry £5.82 for the month after being docked more than £300 in sanctions.

A post circulated on social media by Manchester-based food bank Barakah Food Aid appears to show a letter leaving an unidentified claimant with the meagre allowance.

The letter reads: “If you have trouble making your money last for the month, you can ask for help with budgeting.”

A member of the Barakah Food Aid team told HuffPost UK that the document had been passed on by a “fed up” employee at the department, who wished to remain anonymous.

It is not clear what the sanctions are in this case.

A message posted on Facebook by the organisation, read: “We’ve been sent a copy of this letter via a friend who works with a government agency that helps with the process and issues of Universal Credit. The individual who sent it is absolutely angry at the way the system is currently set up.

It added: “How can you expect anyone to survive on this?

“This is happening to do many up and down the country, this is real life for many people. This is what sanctions do and this is what Universal Credit is doing to people in this country.

“The government should be ashamed of itself. We are ashamed of you ‘running’ this country, running it into the ground just so you and your friends can profit from the clean up of the mess you’ve created.”