Eamonn Holmes John Phillips via Getty Images

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he was left with a bone sticking out of his shoulder after a horror fall at home.

Advertisement

Eamonn spoke of his accident and his recovery in a new interview with the Daily Mail to mark his return to work earlier this month.

The broadcaster has been candid about his mobility issues in recent years and told of how he underwent surgery on his back in September after suffering with chronic pain.

However, upon returning home, Eamonn suffered “something like six falls in ten days” after the operation left him with an issue with his left leg.

One night as Eamonn headed upstairs to bed, he had a serious accident.

“Suddenly it was as if someone had shot my left knee from behind,” he recalled.

“It literally collapsed without any warning. I was on a curve of the stairs, and I just went back down the stairs, boom, boom, boom down the whole staircase until I hit the stone floor in the hallway.”

Advertisement

He continued: “Blood was pouring out my mouth, and a bone was sticking out my shoulder.

“Ruth came rushing down the stairs. She kept saying, ‘You’re fine, everything’s okay, you’re fine.’ I said, ’Ruthie, there is a bone sticking out of my shoulder — I’m not fine.”

Eamonn with wife Ruth Langsford and GB News co-host Isabel Webster David M. Benett via Getty Images

After being rushed to hospital and undergoing surgery, Eamonn described a feeling of “hopelessness” as he moved to a private rehabilitation centre for six weeks.

“I had a left leg that didn’t work, a right arm that didn’t work, and a lower back that had seen better days, so it was pretty bad,” he said.

He also said that his needs have also put a “big strain” on wife Ruth.

Now back at work, Eamonn is undergoing regular physio, as well as trying oxygen therapy to boost blood flow, which he said is “helping” despite it still being “early days”.

Advertisement