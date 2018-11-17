EastEnders’ Disney Mash-Up For Children In Need Declared ‘Best Episode Ever’ (It Was Certainly The Most Surreal)

You can always rely on Children In Need to serve up its fair share of surreal moments, and this year’s ‘EastEnders do Disney’ was up there.

The cast of the BBC soap have done ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Les Miserables’ in the past, but things took a decidedly cheesier turn during Friday night’s telethon.

As it was Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary, the residents of Albert Square took on some of Disney’s most iconic characters.