EastEnders’ Disney Mash-Up For Children In Need Declared ‘Best Episode Ever’ (It Was Certainly The Most Surreal)

You can always rely on Children In Need to serve up its fair share of surreal moments, and this year’s ‘EastEnders do Disney’ was up there.
The cast of the BBC soap have done ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Les Miserables’ in the past, but things took a decidedly cheesier turn during Friday night’s telethon.
As it was Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary, the residents of Albert Square took on some of Disney’s most iconic characters.
There was also an added sprinkle of Disney animation and special effects to bring extra magic to the scenes.
Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) channeled her inner-Belle from ‘Beauty and The Beast’ and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) belted out ‘Let It Go’ from ‘Frozen’ as she turned Albert Square to ice.
There was even a flying carpet, as Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) and Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) took on Aladdin and Jasmine.
Like we said: surreal.
Viewers at home were lapping it up, declaring it ‘the best episode of EastEnders ever’...
Last night’s ‘Children In Need’ appeal raised £50,595,053. The money means that the charity has now raised over £1 billion since the first major Appeal in 1980, all to help make a difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people around the UK.
The total will continue to rise as the money pours in from the thousands of events already held, or scheduled to happen, across the UK.
And it’s not too late to get involved! Organise a fundraising event or donate at bbc.co.uk/Pudsey.
Or to donate £10, text the word DONATE to 70410. To donate £20, text DONATE to 70420, or to donate £30, text DONATE to 70430. You can also call 0345 7 33 22 33 and make a donation over the phone,