Ex-‘Coronation Street’ producer Kate Oates has landed a new role with BBC Studios, which will see her serve as executive producer on ‘EastEnders’, ‘Holby City’ and ‘Casualty’.

As exec producer, Kate will oversee the storylines on all three shows and in a statement released on Wednesday, she described the job as “an amazing opportunity”.

“I’m excited about meeting the teams and talent behind each show and can’t wait to get stuck in and tell some unmissable stories,” Kate said.