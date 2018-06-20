'EastEnders' To Feature Real-Life Accounts From Families In Special Knife Crime Episode

‘EastEnders’ bosses have announced plans for a special episode as part of its knife crime storyline, which will include true-life accounts from people who have lost loved ones due to knife crime.

Last month, the soap won praise for scenes involving schoolboys Shakil Kazemi and Keegan Baker, who were stabbed by a gang.

It has now been revealed that in an upcoming episode, which will focus on Shakil’s funeral, the soap will include testimonials from real people affected by the devastating social issue of knife crime.