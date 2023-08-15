EastEnders Confirms Prostate Cancer Storyline For Long-Running Character

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Alfie Moon is set to receive some bad health news in upcoming EastEnders scenes, with the soap confirming a prostate cancer diagnosis for the long-standing character.

The BBC soap is working with charities Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support on the storyline, which will follow Alfie and those around him as he discovers and comes to terms with the news.

Fans will see Alfie – played by Shane Richie – head to hospital this week to get checked out after being punched by son Tommy.

While there, he is shocked to learn doctors think he might have cancer, and will undergo further tests before his diagnosis is confirmed.

EastEnders’ executive producer Chris Clenshaw said of the storyline: “When we first embarked on this storyline we knew it was imperative that we worked alongside Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support to take on and accurately portray such an emotional and pivotal storyline for Alfie, and one that many viewers may relate to.

“Shane has thoughtfully portrayed the realities of being diagnosed with prostate cancer with grace and understanding. We hope that this storyline resonates with the audience and that we represent it as sensitively, and as accurately as possible.”

#EastEnders is working alongside Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support on a storyline that will see Alfie Moon diagnosed with the disease. Head here for more info. ➡️ https://t.co/JqInXFPF3z pic.twitter.com/rJBzCHOKjj — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) August 14, 2023

Amy Rylance, head of improving care at Prostate Cancer UK, also said: “It’s been a pleasure working alongside EastEnders on their prostate cancer storyline, and we salute the BBC for approaching Prostate Cancer UK to ensure the narrative is as close to real life as possible.

“Every man’s experience of prostate cancer is unique, and it’s so important for viewers to be given accurate information about the disease.

“It’s been a privilege to provide insight into Alfie Moon’s journey with prostate cancer, ensuring an authentic story is told every step of the way. Introducing Shane (Richie) to one of our supporters affected by prostate cancer gave him the opportunity to understand what it’s like to experience the disease first-hand.”

Dany Bell, Macmillan Cancer Support’s strategic advisor for treatment, medicines and genomic, added: “Storylines like Alfie’s play a vital role in helping to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer and the impact a cancer diagnosis can have on individuals and their families. We also know that men can often find it difficult to talk about cancer, to protect the people around them or simply wanting to stay strong.

“We hope that seeing a character like Alfie go through this experience will help open up these vital conversations and highlight the array of support that’s out there.”