Maddy Smedley on The Traitors BBC

The Traitors contestant Maddy Smedley’s short-lived stint on EastEnders became the stuff of many memes during her time on the reality show.

But the actor-turned-reality-star is now set to pop up in another soap, after being cast in Hollyoaks.

Channel 4 has announced that she is set to play a talent agent called Faye Fuller, who becomes involved in troubled influencer Rayne’s storyline.

In recent history, viewers have seen how Rayne’s sinister side has slowly been revealing itself, resulting in her making a growing number of enemies in the village.

With Rayne’s social media popularity also on the decline, she scopes out Faye to help reverse her fortunes, as the talent agent sets about trying to land her a place on the reality show Love Cave.

Talking about joining the Channel 4 soap, Maddy – who recently announced she was expecting her first child said: “I’ve had a blast filming, everyone at Hollyoaks has been so kind and accommodated me and bump so well.

“Faye Fuller is trashy, sassy and a bit cutthroat. I used to watch Hollyoaks and chat about it before school on the radiators. Chuffed to now be a part of it.”

Maddy Smedley as Faye Fuller in Hollyoaks Lime Pictures

Prior to appearing on The Traitors, Maddy popped up in an episode of EastEnders as a homeless woman called Rita in May 2021, which she referenced several times during her time on the BBC reality show.

She also had a guest role in an episode of Casualty as a teaching assistant who was born without a womb, but wanted to start a family.

Maddy announced her own pregnancy with picture of herself with her sonogram scan photo back in May, tweeting: “Got some news, wanna scream it from the rooftops!”

She also posted a poignant clip of herself announcing her pregnancy to her mum and sister on her Instagram page.

The Traitors became a sleeper hit when it debuted on BBC One towards the end of last year.

A second season has already been commissioned, with filming expected to take place at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands imminently, ahead of the show’s return later in the year.