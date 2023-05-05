The Traitors Fave Maddy Smedley Announces She's Pregnant In Heartwarming Video

Maddy in her The Traitors publicity portrait BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

The Traitors contestant Maddy Smedley has revealed that she is expecting her first child.

Maddy, a care home worker and actor, rose to fame last year as a competitor on the inaugural series of the BBC reality show.

On Friday morning, she announced that she was pregnant, posting a picture of herself with her sonogram scan photo.

“Got some news, wanna scream it from the rooftops!” she tweeted, telling her unborn child she is “beyond excited to meet you”.

Got some news, wanna scream it from the roof tops! Beyond excited to meet you❤️PS we’re waving back x pic.twitter.com/WExyZPpcdI — Maddy Smedley (@MadelynSmedley) May 5, 2023

She also posted a poignant clip of herself announcing her pregnancy to her mum and sister on her Instagram page.

“We can’t wait to meet you! Love you so much already,” Maddy added.

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman was quick to offer her excited congratulations on the post, as were her fellow contestants Aaron and Theo.

Meanwhile, Traitors star Rayan joked: “Can’t wait to point at the baby and go ‘FAITHFUL’!”

Throughout her time on The Traitors, Maddy became known for her relentless sleuthing, which only occasionally turned out to be based in truth, as well as her causal name-drops about her previous roles in Casualty and as a “homeless woman named Rita” in EastEnders.

Maddy with her Traitors co-stars during the first season BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Llara Plaza

The Traitors became a sleeper hit when it debuted on BBC One towards the end of last year, with a US remake also proving popular with fans.

A second season has already been commissioned, with filming expected to take place at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands over the summer, ahead of the show’s return later in the year.