Claudia Winkleman paid tribute to one of the most talked-about shows of last year with her playful look on the TV Baftas red carpet.

On her way into the event, the TV and radio presenter struck a pose for photographers as she made her way into the ceremony, in what looked like a simple, though obviously very elegant, black suit.

However, when she turned around, Claudia revealed a playful nod to her show The Traitors.

The back of her jacket was emblazoned with the word “faithful”, referencing one of two sides in the hit BBC reality show.

In the lead-up to this year’s TV Baftas, The Traitors was nominated for three awards in total, including Best Entertainment Performance for Claudia herself and Best Reality And Constructed Factual for the show.

The Traitors was also one of six shows to receive a nod in the fan-voted Memorable Moment category, thanks to the show’s action-packed final episode.

Meanwhile, another of Claudia’s TV ventures, Strictly Come Dancing, was nominated for Best Entertainment Programme, and the presenter was seen having a good laugh with co-host Tess Daly during the ceremony.

The Traitors became a sleeper hit when it debuted on BBC One towards the end of last year, with a US remake also proving popular with fans.

A second season has been commissioned, with filming expected to take place at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands over the summer, ahead of the show’s return later in the year.

