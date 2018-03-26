Easter Weather Forecast Is Cold And Unsettled But It’s No Beast From East 3

Rumours of the Beast from the East returning for a third time have been mercifully exaggerated.

The weather over the Easter break is set to be colder than average and largely unsettled, but the only smatterings of snow are due over higher ground and will not be comparable to the last two snow events.

As Sky News weather presenter Nazaneen Ghaffar said: “It’s being dubbed as the Beast from the East Mark 3, but as with most trilogies, the third edition is never as good.”