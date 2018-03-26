Easter Weather Forecast Is Cold And Unsettled But It’s No Beast From East 3

Rumours of the Beast from the East returning for a third time have been mercifully exaggerated.
The weather over the Easter break is set to be colder than average and largely unsettled, but the only smatterings of snow are due over higher ground and will not be comparable to the last two snow events.
As Sky News weather presenter Nazaneen Ghaffar said: “It’s being dubbed as the Beast from the East Mark 3, but as with most trilogies, the third edition is never as good.”
BBC meteorologist Simon King echoed that sentiment on Twitter, concluding: “Think the budget might be lower for the third instalment in the trilogy.”
From Wednesday to Friday it will turn colder, with showers and longer spells of rain bringing a risk of snow across northern hills and Saturday may see flurries over Scotland and the Pennines.
A low pressure system is currently anchored to southern Britain, moving in an anti-clockwise direction, bringing cold air from the south, but not the biting, Eastern chill from Siberia we experienced last month.
Patches of sunshine will occur, with the brightest and driest weather expected across the northwest and night frosts are likely.
Friday and Saturday in London will see the mercury hovering between 10-12C, dropping to 6-8 in Newcastle.
Mean temperatures for the UK in March are 9C and 11.5C for April, meaning the cooler air over the North leaves it below average, while the warmth over the South brings it closer to the median.
Sunday is also likely to be below average in the North with showers and longer outbreaks of rain forecast.