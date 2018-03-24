Easter Weekend Snow Warning As 'Beast From The East' Could Return For Third Time

Plummeting temperatures and snow could return to parts of the UK ahead of the Easter weekend, the Met Office has warned. If the “beast from the east” returns for a third time then unsettled conditions are expected to develop later on Monday and into Tuesday. Heavy rain and strong winds could strike the UK this week, forecasters have warned.

serikbaib via Getty Images Plummeting temperatures and snow could hit parts of the UK ahead of Easter weekend.

Laura Paterson, the Met Office’s chief operational meteorologist, said: “The evolution of this system during the middle of next week is uncertain, but it does appear increasingly likely to herald the start of another colder spell for many parts of the UK. “Despite uncertainty regarding the timing and onset of this change, the signal that colder conditions will develop and last into the Easter weekend has remained consistent.” The Met Office said that there could be an increased risk of snow to many parts of the UK from Wednesday onwards, particularly across northern and central parts of the country.

#BeastFromTheEast3 🤔: it's complicated.



Turning colder into Easter with cold air most likely coming from Scandinavia. It'll bring #uksnow but severity and amount still uncertain❄



Think the budget might be lower for the third instalment in the trilogy 😂 pic.twitter.com/qfZ0JMEsKx — Simon King (@SimonOKing) March 23, 2018