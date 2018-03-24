Easter Weekend Snow Warning As 'Beast From The East' Could Return For Third Time

Plummeting temperatures and snow could return to parts of the UK ahead of the Easter weekend, the Met Office has warned.
If the “beast from the east” returns for a third time then unsettled conditions are expected to develop later on Monday and into Tuesday.
Heavy rain and strong winds could strike the UK this week, forecasters have warned.
Laura Paterson, the Met Office’s chief operational meteorologist, said: “The evolution of this system during the middle of next week is uncertain, but it does appear increasingly likely to herald the start of another colder spell for many parts of the UK.
“Despite uncertainty regarding the timing and onset of this change, the signal that colder conditions will develop and last into the Easter weekend has remained consistent.”
The Met Office said that there could be an increased risk of snow to many parts of the UK from Wednesday onwards, particularly across northern and central parts of the country.
Chris Bulmer, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “However, there isn’t currently a clear signal for the timing and details of any potentially disruptive snow events.”
The cold spell is not expected to be as extreme as recent conditions.
Paterson said: “We’re now a lot further into spring than at the beginning of March.
“The ground is warmer, the sun is stronger because it is higher in the sky and we have more hours of daylight at the end of March compared with the beginning of the month.
“All of these factors are likely to subdue the impact of any snowfall.”