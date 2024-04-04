Eat Breakfast At This Time For The Healthiest Start To Your Day

As much as we may be tired of hearing it, breakfast really is the most important meal of the day. According to Better Health Channel: “breakfast breaks the overnight fasting period. It replenishes your supply of glucose to boost your energy levels and alertness, while also providing other essential nutrients required for good health.”

That being said, it can be difficult to get into the habit of eating breakfast, especially if you’re not much of a morning person. In fact, a fifth of Brits have confessed to skipping breakfast all together.

However, not only should you absolutely be tucking into a nutritious breakfast, but there’s a perfect time to be tucking into it, and chances are, you’ve been getting it all wrong.

Don’t worry, us too.

The best time to eat breakfast

Personally, I would argue that if you’re part of the fifth of Brits that skip it all together, just getting into the habit of eating breakfast would be beneficial but if you’re ready to really benefit from it, a nutritionist has shared the ideal time.

Ex-athlete and nutritionist Rhian Stephenson kind of agrees. Speaking to Glamour, she said that generally, there is no one-size-fits-all time to eat breakfast but of course, there is still a guideline to try and stick to.

She said: “a good rule of thumb is to leave a minimum of 12 hours between your dinner and breakfast. So, if you finished eating dinner at 7:30pm, you want to wait until 7:30am before eating breakfast.”

According to Stephenson, this will help to boost our gut health and metabolism.

Sold.

What are the best foods to eat for breakfast?

If we are going to get into a new breakfast habit, we may as well go the whole hog and make sure that we’re eating the best breakfast foods, right? According to Healthline, these are the foods we should be starting our day with:

Eggs

Greek yoghurt

Porridge

Chia seeds

Berries

Cottage cheese

Whole grain toast

Nuts

Green tea

Protein shakes or smoothies

Fruit