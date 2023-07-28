Eating This Fruit Before Bed Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster

MTStock Studio via Getty Images

Being able to get 8 hours of sleep as an adult is harder than you think, especially as the weather gets warmer. Over half of Brits (56%) – which equates to more than 25 million people – are experiencing more disturbed sleep in the summer months, according to new research from Yakult.

The data reveals that of those who experience a worse night’s sleep in the summer, a staggering 83% get less than the NHS-recommended 7-9 hours a night.

There are several factors that affect our quality of sleep with gut health being one of them – good gut health can help us achieve quality sleep and vice versa, getting enough sleep could support good gut health.

So how can we tackle our gut health and achieve quality sleep all at once?

Dr. Michael Breus, who is also known as the sleep doctor on TikTok, explains that when it comes to snacking before bed, eating bananas could in fact help you fall asleep fast.

“Bananas are called ‘nature’s sleeping pill’ as they’re loaded with magnesium,” Breus says.

Meanwhile, sleep expert Rob Hobson explains that eating a balanced diet can help support your gut health, which can, in turn, improve sleep quality.

“The quality of your sleep can also be directly influenced by the type of foods you choose to eat. Therefore, it’s particularly important to eat the right foods if you’re struggling to sleep,” Hobson says.

Magnesium activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for relaxation.

“The mineral is present in dark green leafy vegetables, lentils, nuts, and seeds. Tryptophan helps to make melatonin - the sleep hormone - in the brain. It is found in oily fish, chicken, tofu, beans, and oats,” Hobson adds.