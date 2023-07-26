Getting This Little Sleep Is Basically The Same As Being Drunk

Tamer Dagas via Getty Images

At this point in my life, I’m starting to wonder if there’s a sustainable amount of sleep that will *actually* leave me feeling rested. Like most people in the UK, I regularly fail to catch enough shut-eye a night; and yes, it does have its effects on me in the morning.

From poor concentration to accidental rudeness and even excess snacking, the effects of little sleep on my life are almost, but not quite, substantial enough to get me on a regular nodding-off schedule. But if you’re in the same boat, you might want to reconsider: it turns out that a bad night’s sleep can have more or less the same effect on us as being drunk.

The founder of Levitex, James Leinhardt, shared that “The recent research we conducted found that 29% of people in the UK get less than five

hours sleep each night – that’s almost one-third of the nation. The brain of someone who has been awake for 19 hours functions like someone who is legally drunk.”



So we thought we’d share how a poor night’s sleep can affect you as much as alcohol.



The Centre For Disease Control agrees

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) says that “Being awake for 17 hours is similar to having a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.05%,” while ”Being awake for 24 hours is similar to having a BAC of 0.10%.”

Leinhardt shared that the symptoms of sleep deprivation can include:

Lower attention spans

Lowered motivation

Impaired speech

Slower movement

Delayed reaction times

Poor judgement

Loss of balance

Vision problems

If all of that sounds familiar, it might be time to consider revamping your sleeping sitch. After all, “Take these effects into a work context and you can see how it impacts everyday tasks, including productivity. It can also have an influence on personal lives, placing huge pressures on things like relationships and the ability to engage in social interactions,” Leinhardt said.

So what can I do about it?