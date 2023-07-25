Hate Getting Out Of Bed? You Could Have This Condition

skynesher via Getty Images

I get it, I get it: it’s a morning person’s world. Studies show that those who rise earlier, exercise sooner, and have more exposure to the morning sun are happier and healthier. Well, good for them – but I for one would happily trade some human HP points for an extra hour or so in bed.

And it looks like I’m not alone, either. Around a third of Brits consider themselves night owls, and we spend about six months of our lives lying in, too. But if you reckon your bed-based bonanza far exceed the national average, we have news for you.

An obsession with staying in bed might, sometimes, be severe enough to be considered dysania. The condition is not a medical term, nor is it a disease. But it could be a symptom of a bigger issue, like depression, mood disorders, and more.

Here’s what dysania actually is – and what it could mean for your health.



Dysania has specific signs

If you’re wondering how to tell the difference between a regular ol’ lie-in and dysania, there are some helpful signs. If you have to wait at least an hour or two before you can get out of bed, you might have the condition; the same applies if your inability to respond to that AM alarm is so severe that you regularly feel you physically cannot start your day.

“It can impact every aspect of your life. Your family, boss, co-workers, and friends might not understand why you can’t function,” Medical News Today shared.

“Self-proclaimed sufferers can stay in bed for days on end and often experience anxiety at the thought of getting up. They can also feel a “craving” to return to bed once they have left it,” the BBC says.

If all of that sounds familiar, you could well have the condition.



Does dysania count as a sickness?

Again, the term isn’t recognised by doctors – and isn’t seen as a condition in and of itself, Instead, it can be a symptom of other issues. Common causes of dysania include:

Seek medical help if you’re worried about how your sleep is affecting your life. And, dysania or not, remember that there are resources out there if you need mental health support.