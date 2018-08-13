A new range of “eco-friendly”, but also completely publicly exposed, urinals that have been installed on the streets of Paris are provoking uproar from locals.

One of the bright red “urinoirs” installed on the Ile Saint-Louis, not far from Notre Dame cathedral, as well as overlooking tourist boats passing on the Seine, has caused particular indignation.

Locals have written to the town hall to demand its removal and are also planning a petition. “There’s no need to put something so immodest and ugly in such an historic spot,” said Paola Pellizzari, 68, owner of a Venetian art store.

“It’s beside the most beautiful townhouse on the island, the Hotel de Lauzun, where Baudelaire lived,” she said, referring to the 19th-century French poet.