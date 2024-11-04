Ed Balls 'Sits Out' Good Morning Britain Interview With Yvette Cooper After Conflict Of Interest Row

Ed Balls interviewed Yvette Cooper on Good Morning Britain. ITV

ITV were flooded with thousands of complaints in August after Balls joined in a grilling of the home secretary.

At the time, GMB bosses defended the decision to let the interview go ahead.

“Following a weekend of rioting and national unrest, GMB featured a range of interviews and discussion around this national emergency on today’s programme which included James Cleverly, shadow home secretary, and Yvette Cooper, home secretary,” a spokesperson said.

“We are satisfied that these interviews were balanced, fair and duly impartial.”

But on GMB this morning, viewers were informed that there had been a change of heart.

Balls’ co-presenter Susanna Reid said: “Still to come, as the government doubles the money it’s putting in to tackle people smuggling gangs, it is still facing criticism after a record month for crossings in October. Joined by the home secretary Yvette Cooper next.”