Ed Sheeran Serenades Courteney Cox With Song Inspired By Friends, And She Has One Question

Singer Ed Sheeran recently gave Courteney Cox a musical gift: A special performance of a new song inspired by the classic sitcom, Friends.

Sheeran has known Cox for around 10 years and even introduced her to her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, according to People.

On Thursday, he introduced her to something else: American Town, a new song that appears on his upcoming album, Autumn Variations.

“Courteney, Courteney, Courteney. I wrote this song inspired by Friends, the show that you were on,” Sheeran told his friend in a video he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We’re a long way from home/ Haven’t seen you in so long/ But it all came back in one moment/ And the year started cold/ But I didn’t notice at all/ When we found there’s a room we’re both in,” Sheeran sang while Cox smiled.

The part of the song that really references Friends comes in the pre-chorus part of the song:

“We ate Chinese food in small white boxes/ Live the life we saw in Friends/ Your room it barely fits the mattress/ Wake up, leave for work again/ The wind it seems to blow right through us / Down jackets are the trend,”

You can see Cox’s reaction to the song in the video below.

After the brief concert, Cox asked Sheeran, “Wait, that was really about the show ‘Friends’?”

He then clarified that the song was “inspired” by the show because “you eat Chinese food in small white boxes.”

Although Cox told Sheeran she loved the song, she had one question.

“Do I get paid?” she joked.