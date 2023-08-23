Friends Star Courteney Cox Reveals Her Inner Monica During Instagram House Tour

Courteney Cox ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Courteney Cox has revealed she has one big thing in common with her Friends alter-ego.

The Scream actor played Monica Geller in all 10 seasons of the hit sitcom, with the character becoming synonymous with her competitiveness, her sense of humour and, perhaps above all, her love of things being clean and tidy.

However, during the show’s eighth season, fans discovered Monica’s secret shame – the messy closet in the middle of her apartment that no one (including her own husband) is allowed to see.

And in a video posted to her Instagram earlier this week, Courtney revealed just how much her character has rubbed off on her.

Under the guise of a tour of her renovated dining room, the clip shows Courteney walking past an open closet full of junk – and reacts just as her character would.

“Erase the footage now!” she’s then heard muttering after holding her hand up to the camera.

This isn’t the first time in recent history that Courteney has revealed her Monica-esque tendencies, though.

Back in March, shortly after her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled, the Emmy nominee was seen cleaning it with polish in another Instagram video, while urging passers-by to “go around”.

Living up to Friends’ “I’ll be there for you” mantra, Courteney was also seen polishing the stars of her pals Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon and, naturally, Jennifer Aniston.