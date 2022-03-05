Shane Warne and Ed Sheeran Getty

The record-breaking Australian sportsman could not be revived after being found unresponsive in his Thailand villa, after suffering a suspected heart attack.

The Shape Of You singer said he had spoken to Shane on the phone this week to mark the first anniversary of the death of music mogul Michael Gudinski, with both of them raising a glass in his honour.

Ed shared a photo of Shane and Michael together on Instagram and wrote: “The world keeps taking incredible people away.

“I spoke to Shane on the anniversary of Michael’s passing this week saying we were both raising a glass of 707 in his honour, and now this news comes out.

“Shane was the kindest heart, and always went above and beyond to make people feel welcome and special. Such a gentleman.

“He gave so many hours and years of his life to bring joy to others, and was such an amazing friend to me. Il bloody miss you mate. Absolutely gutted.”

Many celebrity friends of the cricketer have also paid tribute, recalling fond memories and remembering him as a “true cricket legend”.

Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger shared a black and white photo of Warne to Twitter while recalling his cricketing talent.

He wrote: “I’m so saddened by the sudden death of Shane Warne. He brought such joy to the game and was the greatest spin bowler ever.”

Kylie Minogue also paid her respects, writing: “Vale Warney. Condolences to his family, friends and fans. The one and only King of Spin, #ShaneWarne”.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker recalled an appearance by Shane on the programme in January this year.

He tweeted: “Genuinely can’t believe the sad news about the death of Shane Warne.

“He came on Breakfast just a couple of weeks ago & was as effervescent as ever. What a talent he was. He had a huge impact on cricket and will be sorely missed by so many.”

Sports pundit Gabby Logan also paid tribute calling him a “rock n roll” sports legend.

The 48-year-old TV presenter appeared with Shane in 2012 on Sky One’s sports panel show A League Of Their Own.

She tweeted: “There really are very few genuine sporting legends, rock n roll sports stars who transcend their genre, Shane was absolutely one of those. Rest in peace.”

As the England Cricket team prepare for a three-Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean, the players and umpires stood for a minute’s silence.

The Victoria-born spinner was engaged to Elizabeth Hurley from September 2011 until they split in December 2013.

In 2016, he took part in the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!