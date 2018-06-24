The singer was forced to stop his sell-out show, not once, but twice so he could go to the toilet.

Ed Sheeran ’s bladder failed him as he took his tour to Cardiff on Saturday night.

After singing his hit ‘Galway Girl’, he dashed off stage telling the 60,000-strong crowd he “needed a pee”.

Then later in the show, he was mid-way through ‘Photograph’ when he halted his performance to relieve himself again.

“I’m so sorry Cardiff!” he said.

Well, when you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go, we suppose.