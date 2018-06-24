Ed Sheeran’s bladder failed him as he took his tour to Cardiff on Saturday night.
The singer was forced to stop his sell-out show, not once, but twice so he could go to the toilet.
After singing his hit ‘Galway Girl’, he dashed off stage telling the 60,000-strong crowd he “needed a pee”.
Then later in the show, he was mid-way through ‘Photograph’ when he halted his performance to relieve himself again.
“I’m so sorry Cardiff!” he said.
Well, when you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go, we suppose.
After returning for a second time, he told the crowd: “I’ve been gigging since I was 14 and I’ve never done that, and now I do it in front of 60,000 people!”
Ed is currently over a year into his ‘Divide’ world tour, with Saturday’s show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium marking his third date of his four-night residency at the venue, as well the the penultimate date of the second UK leg.
He is set to take it around Europe again before setting off to North America for a second time.
By the time he finishes up on 10 November, he will have played 206 shows over 20 months.