Here's Who Became The Fourth Celebrity To Leave Strictly Come Dancing

Eddie Kadi has become the fourth celebrity to leave this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian and his professional dance partner Karen Hauer landed in the bottom two on Sunday night’s result show, after their Samba to Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez failed to impress the judges.

The couple had to face Love Island star Zara McDermott and her partner Graziano Di Prima in the dance-off, who also had to perform their American Smooth to Can’t Fight The Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes.

After both couples had danced, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse all voted to save Zara and Graziano, meaning they had won the majority vote regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save them.

Of his exit, Eddie said: “I’ve really enjoyed this, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I love dancing. This has been the highest moment of my career. It’s the happiest I’ve ever been, but not just for me, my family – my little baby girl is at home doing the Men In Black dance.

“More importantly, this young Congolese boy, this African boy, I just wanted my culture to shine. Everything I stand for, when it comes to my comedy, when it comes to my presenting, is based on my culture, is based on my upbringing and I wanted that to shine most importantly.”

Of his “wonderful queen” of a dance partner, Karen, Eddie continued: “There are two parts to this show – we want to entertain, I believe that God has brought this to me, I just want to make people happy and this gem over here has kept me happy. I love you so much God bless you.”

Karen added: “You are a treasure, I’m going to miss you – well I’ll see you tomorrow! We’re going to take up Congolese dancing. I just want to thank you so much for being so positive and bringing such light and smiling, just a beauty to all of us, I want to thank you so much.”