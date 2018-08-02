Edinburgh Fringe just made major steps to help people with autism enjoy the festivities: as of 3 August, free sensory backpacks will be given to children with autism who are attending events.

Each backpack contains a fidget toy, earplugs, soft toy, water bottle, stress reliever, ear defenders and a list of relaxed performances at the Fringe, all of which are designed to help little ones feel calm and also overcome stressful or intense situations.

There will also be a larger backpack on offer for adults with autism, minus the soft toy.