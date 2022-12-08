Education Secretary Gillian Keegan Does Not Believe White Privilege Exists

Gillian Keegan was appointed education secretary by Rishi Sunak Victoria Jones via PA Wire/PA Images

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has said she does not believe white privilege exists.

She spoke out amid a debate over whether it should be taught in schools.

Appearing on LBC this morning, Keegan said: “We’ve basically said ’here’s what we should be teaching, we should have balanced debate’.

“There is a lot of debate in the country, we should be able to have those debates, we should be able to have those open discussions, but you shouldn’t be teaching things as fact that are debates.”

Presenter Nick Ferrari then asked the minister: “So white privilege isn’t fact?”

Keegan replied: “Well I don’t think it’s a fact. I don’t think there’s a privilege to being white on its own, no.”

'I don't - for me - think that there is a privilege to being white on its own, no.'



Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says she doesn't think white privilege is a fact.@NickFerrariLBC | @GillianKeegan pic.twitter.com/v2Bp5D4kt5 — LBC (@LBC) December 8, 2022

Two years ago, Tory minister Kemi Badenoch was accused of “denying racism” after she also dismissed the existence of white privilege.

She said: ”“We do not want to see teachers teaching their pupils about white privilege and their inherited racial guilt.

“And let me be clear, any school which teaches these elements of political race theory as fact, or which promotes partisan political views such as defunding the police without offering a balanced treatment of opposing views, is breaking the law.”