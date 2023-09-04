Gillian Keegan Says She's Done A 'F***ing Good Job' Over Concrete Scandal

Gillian Keegan made her comments following a tough round of broadcast interviews this morning. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has said she is doing a “fucking good job” over the crumbling concrete scandal affecting England’s schools.

The minister also claimed that others “have been sat on their arse” while she has been dealing with the crisis.

Her astonishing remarks were caught on camera after she was interviewed by ITV.

She said: “Does anyone ever say ’you know what you’ve done a fucking good job because everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing?′ No signs of that, no?”

Education secretary Gillian Keegan is recorded on camera saying others ‘have been sat on their a***s’ on schools Raac crisis and shares frustration about not being thanked for doing ‘a f***ing good job’https://t.co/c02gI4dXiM pic.twitter.com/jWbYTVZl5D — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) September 4, 2023

More than 100 schools have so far been told to either partially or completely shut as a result of the crisis - just as pupils return after the summer holidays.

It comes after it emerged the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) used in the buildings was at risk of collapse.

Rishi Sunak has admitted that more than 1,000 schools could end up being affected.