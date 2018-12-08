Egypt Authorities Investigate X-Rated Photos On Top Of Great Pyramid

Getty Commercial The pyramids at Giza, Egypt, as they are normally depicted in photographs.

Egyptian authorities are investigating after explicit images and video apparently showing two people naked on top of The Great Pyramid of Giza appeared online.

The country’s minister of antiquities, Khaled el Anany, has referred the case to a prosecutor for investigation, state news agency Ahram Online reported.

The images and footage were posted in the name of Danish photographer Andreas Hvid and appear to depict a naked man and woman striking intimate poses a top of the 4,500-year-old wonder of the world.