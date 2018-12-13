DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images The reality of renting private housing for young homeless people has been revealed in a new report (file photo).

A shocking eight out of ten landlords would refuse to let their properties to a young person who has been homeless, new research has found.

The vast majority of those renting out homes said they would avoid tenants with no previous fixed address, a poll for the Centrepoint charity revealed.

And the same study found just 19% of landlords surveyed said they would rent to someone on the new Universal Credit benefits scheme.

Young homeless people are often priced out of the private rented sector, meanwhile, as students and young professionals can pay more.

While some landlords cited restrictions on buy-to-let mortgages for their stance on renting to those who had been homeless, 80% said they would not let out properties to such tenants even if the rules were lifted.

The charity also found social housing lettings to under-30s and homeless people have decreased by a third over last eight years.