Ekin-Su Stuns Celebrity Big Brother Fans With Blunt Question For Kate Middleton's Uncle

Gary and Ekin-Su in the Celebrity Big Brother house ITV

During a conversation with Gary in the bedroom, Ekin-Su said simply: “Can I ask you a question? Where’s Kate?”

Advertisement

The Princess Of Wales has been out of the public eye since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, which has led some people to speculate and share conspiracy theories about her condition.

Last week, Kate’s spokesperson insisted the royal was “doing well”, noting: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

Responding to Ekin-Su, her uncle Gary said: “Because she doesn’t want to talk about that…”

“You can’t talk about it,” the Love Island winner conceded.

“The last thing I’m gonna do… there’s kind of a code of etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion,” Gary then added.

Advertisement

Ekin-Su’s line of questioning sparked a big reaction from CBB fans watching along on social media:

ekin su asking where kate is oh my godd💀 #cbbuk — mary (@maryfarrell97) March 6, 2024

Not Ekin su asking wheres Kate 😭😭 — kaysey (@gwskays) March 6, 2024

I screamed when Ekin Su asked Gary where Kate is😭 #CBBUK — T. (@t2o___) March 6, 2024

Ekin-Su “can I ask you a question? WHERE is Kate?” I SCREAMED #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/Lrgtc98JY7 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) March 6, 2024

EKIN SU asking where Kate is - OH MY GOD #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/FtFfnJcESy — Forest Morgan (@ForestDMorgan) March 6, 2024

Advertisement

ekin su on celebrity big brother https://t.co/xGObXzQhOF — •ᴗ- (@evadentz) March 6, 2024

SOMEONE WAS ON IT 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/n6kkwUJuJ6 — LÈS EAT SOME FRENCH TOAST 🍞 (@garciaa22) March 6, 2024

Big Brother host AJ Odudu previously attempted a similar question when Gary first made his way into the house, asking: “The nation needs to know, will Kate be watching?”

“If she is, it’ll be from behind the sofa, I guess,” he responded, prompting AJ to say: “Which sofa, where’s the sofa?”

Advertisement

“It’ll be a nice one in a nice house, I can guarantee that,” he added.