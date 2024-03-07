Ekin-Su Stuns Celebrity Big Brother Fans With Blunt Question For Kate Middleton's Uncle

Celebrity Big Brother fans held their collective breath during Wednesday’s show when Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu broached the subject of Kate Middleton with her uncle, Gary Goldsmith.
During a conversation with Gary in the bedroom, Ekin-Su said simply: “Can I ask you a question? Where’s Kate?”
The Princess Of Wales has been out of the public eye since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, which has led some people to speculate and share conspiracy theories about her condition.
Last week, Kate’s spokesperson insisted the royal was “doing well”, noting: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”
Responding to Ekin-Su, her uncle Gary said: “Because she doesn’t want to talk about that…”
“You can’t talk about it,” the Love Island winner conceded.
“The last thing I’m gonna do… there’s kind of a code of etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion,” Gary then added.
Ekin-Su’s line of questioning sparked a big reaction from CBB fans watching along on social media:
Big Brother host AJ Odudu previously attempted a similar question when Gary first made his way into the house, asking: “The nation needs to know, will Kate be watching?”
“If she is, it’ll be from behind the sofa, I guess,” he responded, prompting AJ to say: “Which sofa, where’s the sofa?”
“It’ll be a nice one in a nice house, I can guarantee that,” he added.
Celebrity Big Brother continues on Thursday night at 9pm on ITV1.