Fern Britton Gives A Very Honest Answer When Asked How She'd React To Seeing Phillip Schofield

Fern hosted the ITV daytime staple for 10 years alongside Phillip Schofield, before she made the decision to step down in 2009.

Of course, This Morning has dominated the headlines in the past year, most notably when Phillip abruptly left the show and then resigned from ITV altogether after admitting to having lied to producers about an affair with a younger colleague on the show.

Asked for her thoughts on the show’s recent dramas during Wednesday’s edition of CBB, Fern insisted: “I haven’t been there for 15 years – I got off the train and it’s way over the horizon now, so I honestly don’t know. I can’t say anything.”

Fern did admit that things on This Morning could be “tricky at times” when she worked there, with Gary pointing out Phillip had been named in the press as a potential housemate on the current series of CBB.

“That didn’t happen – yet, Maybe he’s coming in as a surprise?” she said, quickly adding: “I might have to leave at that point.”

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield pictured on the set of This Morning on her last day in 2009 Ken McKay/Shutterstock

Opening up about what led to her resigning from This Morning, Fern said in 2020: “I began not to enjoy it so much and the morning I resigned, I didn’t know I was going to resign,” she said.

“Something happened and I just thought, ‘That’s it really’ and I walked away and resigned. I was treated pretty poorly, actually. And after a while I just thought, ‘Sod it’.”

Fern previously said she felt like she’d become a “liability” to ITV in the lead-up to her resignation, after her much-publicised admission about having gastric band surgery.

She and Phillip last crossed paths in 2022, when she sent a surprise video message into This Morning to commemorate his 40th year in broadcasting,

