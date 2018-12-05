An elderly woman has died after two burglars forced their way into her London home.

The 77-year-old collapsed and had to be given CPR by police after the break-in, which took place at around 6pm on Tuesday in Bells Hill, Barnet.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Wednesday morning. Her family have been told.

Police are investigating whether the burglary is linked to three other break-ins in the area.

The two suspects are white men aged in their 20s, both thin and who wore dark woolly hats and dark clothing.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh said: “Any burglary is an awful and harrowing experience which can leave many feeling uncomfortable in their own homes.

“This burglary has ended with the worst possible consequences. A wonderful elderly lady has died.

“With that in mind, I want to reach out and make a direct appeal to anyone from the criminal fraternity who has information to contact us.

“You will know and discussions will be going on about who is involved and where any stolen property is, I need you to have the confidence to call police and let us know who is responsible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 020 8785 8099, tweet @MetCC, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.