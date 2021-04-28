How Boris Johnson funded a refurbishment of his Downing Street flat will be investigated by the elections watchdog, it has been confirmed.

The Electoral Commission has said it is satisfied that “there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred”.

Number 10 has refused to say whether Johnson sought an initial loan from the Conservative Party to cover renovations to his residence in No 11.

Prime ministers get a budget of up to £30,000 per year to renovate their residency at Downing Street, but reports have suggested Johnson has spent up to £200,000.

Former aide Dominic Cummings accused him of wanting Tory donors to “secretly pay” for the renovations in a “possibly illegal” move.

A No 10 spokeswoman has said that the costs “have been met by the prime minister personally” and that party funds “are not being used for this”.

Labour has accused Johnson of having “lied” over the funding, and accused senior members of the Government of a possible “cover-up”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, meanwhile, has insisted a review into the controversy by top civil servant Simon Case will answer whether the Tory party gave Johnson a loan, before the PM paid back the costs.

“I just don’t have the answer but the cabinet secretary will and it will be transparently produced in the annual report and the accounts of the Cabinet Office,” Shapps told Times Radio.

The minister declined to say whether he would have approved the funding when he was party chairman, however, telling BBC Breakfast: “My side of things was the campaigning side of things, I didn’t get involved with the fundraising side of things.”

