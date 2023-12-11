LOADING ERROR LOADING

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig on Sunday dismissed the notion that the former president isn’t testifying again in his civil fraud trial because he is under a gag order in the case that prohibits him from verbally attacking the judge and courthouse staff.

“I’m mystified,” Honig, a former assistant US attorney, told CNN’s Jim Acosta.

He called it “nonsensical” because the order applies to anything Trump might say in any place and is so narrow that it “doesn’t matter whether he’s on the stand or not.”

Advertisement

“So to me, that is a bogus excuse that I’m not buying at all,” he added.

Honig said Trump’s decision not to testify again was a “smart” or the “least destructive move” and was legally “the least dangerous thing” for him to do in the case.

Watch Honig’s full analysis here: