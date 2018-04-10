There is not enough evidence to conclude that agency failings contributed to the death of six-year-old Ellie Butler, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Speaking after the verdict, Ellie’s grandfather Neil Gray said that he is disappointed that agencies that “in my view failed my dear granddaughter Ellie have not had to account for the role they played”. Ellie, who was battered to death by her father in 2013, was unlawfully killed, Dame Linda Dobbs ruled at an inquest at South London Coroner’s Court. But Dame Linda said that she was not able to rule that any omissions by agencies contributed to the child’s death.

PA Wire/PA Images Ellie Butler was battered to death by her father in 2013.

Concluding a 30-minute ruling at South London Coroner’s Court, Dame Linda said: “On the evidence I am unable to conclude that any acts or omissions by the relevant agencies possibly or probably contributed to the death of Ellie.” Ben Butler is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 23 years after he was convicted of murdering his daughter in October 2013. He has repeatedly denied killing Ellie. Ellie’s mother, Jennie Gray, was convicted of child cruelty and perverting the course of justice. She was sentenced to 42 months in prison. The six-year-old was placed in the care of her grandparents as a baby after Butler was accused of shaking her when she was just a few weeks old. Butler was found guilty of assaulting Ellie but this was later quashed on appeal. Ellie was returned to the care of her birth parents in November 2012, despite her grandparents’ protestations. The inquest was examining whether there were failures on the part of the authorities in relation to Ellie’s death.

Metropolitan Police/PA Ben Butler and Jennie Gray who were jailed for their part in the death of their daughter Ellie Butler.