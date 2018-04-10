There is not enough evidence to conclude that agency failings contributed to the death of six-year-old Ellie Butler, an inquest heard on Tuesday.
Speaking after the verdict, Ellie’s grandfather Neil Gray said that he is disappointed that agencies that “in my view failed my dear granddaughter Ellie have not had to account for the role they played”.
Ellie, who was battered to death by her father in 2013, was unlawfully killed, Dame Linda Dobbs ruled at an inquest at South London Coroner’s Court.
But Dame Linda said that she was not able to rule that any omissions by agencies contributed to the child’s death.
Concluding a 30-minute ruling at South London Coroner’s Court, Dame Linda said: “On the evidence I am unable to conclude that any acts or omissions by the relevant agencies possibly or probably contributed to the death of Ellie.”
Ben Butler is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 23 years after he was convicted of murdering his daughter in October 2013.
He has repeatedly denied killing Ellie.
Ellie’s mother, Jennie Gray, was convicted of child cruelty and perverting the course of justice. She was sentenced to 42 months in prison.
The six-year-old was placed in the care of her grandparents as a baby after Butler was accused of shaking her when she was just a few weeks old.
Butler was found guilty of assaulting Ellie but this was later quashed on appeal.
Ellie was returned to the care of her birth parents in November 2012, despite her grandparents’ protestations.
The inquest was examining whether there were failures on the part of the authorities in relation to Ellie’s death.
Speaking to reporters after the inquest, Ellie’s grandfather revealed his disappointment at the lack of criticism of the agencies involved.
He said: “S4C (Services for Children), Cafcass (Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service), and Sutton Children’s Services all accepted they had let her down.
“A verdict that Ellie was unlawfully killed is appropriate, but at the same time it is unbearably sad.
“I say this because I still believe that, had the childcare agencies worked together and shared information, and had the parents not been so readily believed, Ellie would still be alive today.”
Becoming tearful, Gray said that any input from him or his late wife Linda during Ellie’s short life was “ignored”.
He added: “Ellie was let down by fundamental failings in the system. It is essential that lessons are learned so that no other child suffers like she did.
“I am pleased to report the coroner has ordered that there be a Prevention of Future Death report.
“I hope that it will make concrete conclusions and provide clear directions about how childcare agencies must work together, even when faced with hostile and evasive parents.
“I very much hope that Ellie’s death was not in vain and that she is the last child to die like this. Our children must be properly safeguarded and protected in the future.”
He said he believed it may have been a missed opportunity not to have the inquest examine the court ruling which saw Ellie returned to her parents, which he described as a “dangerous home environment”.
Gray said this could have been a time to “reconsider and analyse the childcare law process and ensure that they are fit for purpose”.